Texans still with ‘below average’ grade for 2019 NFL draft class two years later

The last time the Houston Texans had a first-round and a second-round pick in the same draft was in 2019.

With two seasons worth of playing time to look at, a proper grade — rather than the day-after grades more instantaneous than general manager Nick Caserio’s use of the word “right” — would be welcomed.

According to Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, the Texans had a below average grade immediately after the 2019 NFL draft. Two years later, PFF is standing by their analysis that the Texans’ 2019 class was below average.

We viewed the Texans’ first two selections of tackle Tytus Howard and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. as massive reaches at the time. They haven’t proven much better in retrospect, as Howard earned a 62.1 grade last year and Johnson had to be moved to safety after a 30.0 grade as a rookie.

The evaluation of Howard is a bit skewed and subject to revisionist history. At the time, Howard was a “reach” because he was selected after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Andre Dillard. Rumors abounded that the Texans actually wanted Dillard and panicked when Philadelphia selected him. Erego, that’s how the Texans ended up with Howard.

However, Renner only mentions Howard’s 62.1 grade in 2020 without context. Never mind Howard’s 59.4 PFF grade as a rookie was good enough to land him on CBS Sports’ all-breakout team or that the Pro Football Writers of America named him to their all-rookie team, and that he did so playing in just eight games as he battled an MCL injury.

The Texans nailed the Howard pick.

The rest of the draft class may leave more to be desired. Johnson’s yoyo-ing between cornerback and safety may have stunted his development, and second-round guard Max Scharping took a step back in 2020. Third-round tight end Kahale Warring has been more myth than man, and seventh-round fullback Cullen Gillaspia was cut at the end of the 2020 season. Sixth-round cornerback Xavier Crawford did not even make it through his rookie season with the club.

Fifth-round defensive end Charles Omenihu gets overlooked. The former Texas Longhorn has provided Houston with 7.0 sacks, 30 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles through 29 games, five of which he has started.

Houston may not have scored a passing grade for their 2019 draft class, but they did find some gems that have proven to be quality players over the past two years.