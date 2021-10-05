Texans stash offensive linemen Jake Eldrenkamp, Jordan Steckler on the practice squad

The Houston Texans have added offensive line depth to their practice squad.

The team announced Tuesday they have signed guard Jake Eldrenkamp and tackle Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.

Steckler was a part of the Texans’ training camp and preseason roster, and gives the Texans a familiar face as they evaluate their depth along the edge of the offensive line.

Eldrenkamp is a career practice-squadder who started out as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Eldrenkamp was waived at the end of the 2018 preseason, and then caught on with the Cleveland Browns practice squad in the 2018 season. At the end of the year, he signed a reserve/future contract with the New England Patriots, but didn’t make it out offseason workouts in 2019.

In 2019, Eldrenkamp played with the Indianapolis Colts through 2021 preseason. In his time with Indianapolis, the former Washington product was active for two games in the 2020 season.

In late September, Eldrenkamp was signed to the Patriots practice squad, but didn’t even spend a week with the team.