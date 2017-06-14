Texans to start training camp in West Virginia on July 26

Mike: I've said it before and I'll say it again: Trump is not that scary to me (assuming the Republicans would actually lift a finger to stop him from becoming a dictator). What scares me is that we have a third of American adults who support his juvenile, rude, and uncivil behavior and would be willing to let him become a dictator. Doesn't living in a country where a third of the population is heavily armed and willing to overthrow the government (and destroy our constitution) make you concerned?