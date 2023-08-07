Texans to start rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in preseason opener

Rookie C.J. Stroud is expected to make his preseason debut when the Houston Texans face the New England Patriots on Thursday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will start for the Houston Texans in their preseason game against the New England Patriots on Thursday in Foxborough, Mass., coach DeMeco Ryans announced Monday.

Ryans told NFL Network that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will start the Texans' preseason opener. Earlier Monday, Ryans acknowledged that Stroud would get some "work" against the Patriots.

"Right now, as I see it, guys going out, hopefully getting a couple of series depending on how it goes," Ryans told reporters, when asked about the snap breakdown for Thursday's game.

"[Stroud] will go out there as well. Most of our guys will get work."

The Texans took Stroud after the Carolina Panthers picked Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo. They then traded up to acquire the No. 3 pick, which they used to select linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans selected quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Ryans has yet to name the Texans' No. 1 quarterback for the regular season. Davis Mills, who started 15 games last season for the Texans, and Case Keenum are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The Texans will face the Patriots at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at Gillette Stadium. The preseason matchup will air on NFL Network. The Texans will host the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game Aug. 19 in Houston. They will face the New Orleans Saints in their preseason finale Aug. 27 in New Orleans.

C.J. Stroud (L) threw 41 touchdown passes and six interceptions last season for Ohio State. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

The Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener Sept. 10 in Baltimore.