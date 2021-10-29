Texans to start QB Davis Mills against the Rams

The Houston Texans are going with their rookie quarterback for another week.

Coach David Culley announced Friday that the third-rounder from Stanford will make his sixth start of the season.

Although the Texans had activated quarterback Tyrod Taylor from injured reserve and he returned to practice, Culley says they didn’t feel the former Pro Bowler was ready.

“We are just taking it day-by-day, just like we did this week,” said Culley. “He’s made a lot of progress, but not enough progress to be ready to get back out there and be our starter.”

The Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve after he strained his hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Just before halftime of the 31-21 loss, Taylor left the game, and the club has turned to Mills ever since.

Culley says that he expects Mills to be prepared when they face the 6-1 Rams.

Said Culley: “He’s taken most of the reps in practice all week, just like he has been. Tyrod took some reps. But he’s prepared just like he’s practiced any other time as the starter.”

The Rams are looking for momentum as the leader in their division, the Arizona Cardinals, fell to 7-1 after a loss on Thursday Night Football. A win over Houston also make Los Angeles 7-1 and keep them stride for stride with the Cardinals.