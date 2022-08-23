Texans staking fullback role on Troy Hairston

The Houston Texans are investing in fullback. The battle throughout training camp and preseason was between Troy Hairston and Andy Janovich, but that battle has been decided.

The Texans released Janovich on Monday as part of their cuts to get at 80 players. As a result, Hairson, an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, is the Texans’ lone fullback on the roster.

“He’s caught our eye throughout camp,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Monday at Houston Methodist Training Center. “Versatile player and was a defensive lineman in college, low linebacker. Normally those guys can transition over to the fullback position.”

Hairston caught a 4-yard pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the 24-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champions Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium. The 5-11, 245-pound fullback also played 14 snaps on special teams.

“Brings a lot of athletic ability,” said Smith. “He’s an excellent special teams player, also good lead blocker. We like a lot of things that he’s done.”

With Hairston having a monopoly on fullback duties, it helps the Texans solidify a position as they prepare for their final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium.

