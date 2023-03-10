Texans special teams coach Frank Ross says DeMeco Ryans’ playing days bring gravitas

Far be it for Frank Ross to speak for the Houston Texans’ players, but the special teams coordinator hopes that every man on the roster can appreciate DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans hired their former linebacker from 2006-11 to lead from the sidelines as the sixth full-time coach in team history.

“A guy that has walked in our shoes and climbed ourselves to the top: that should be internal motivation for those guys,” Ross said. “I don’t want to speak for them, but I hope that’s the case.”

Ross managed to stay on as special teams coordinator for the 2023 season. Despite the three coaching hires that have occurred since Ross joined the Texans in 2021, he has maintained his role coordinating Houston’s transition phase of the game.

Although the 38-year-old has only been on the job for a little over a month, the discussions that Ross has had with Ryans have been encouraging and energizing.

Said Ross: “Definitely have had some good conversations, and people seem to be pretty excited to say the least from our players perspective. I just think somebody who’s walked in their shoes can come up and say that to them, specifically a former Texan, it’s going to carry a lot of weight and go a long way.”

The Texans’ offseason workouts begin April 3, and part of the coaching staff’s job will be establishing cohesion and chemistry throughout the roster and staff.

Coach will tell you, he just needs to make sure that the guys are all on the same page, learning together,” said Ross. “That’s what it’s going to take and push us forward.”

