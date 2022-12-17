Texans special teams coach Frank Ross relishes in teamers having success on offense, defense

Frank Ross has a limited amount of players on the 53-man roster he can work with to form his special teams units which cover kickoffs, punts, returns, and field goal tries and blocks.

Typical Ross is working with reserves on the Houston Texans roster. When injuries hit, those reserves are tapped, as was the case in Week 14 when cornerback Tremon Smith was called upon due to cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson being out. Same went for receiver Chris Moore as Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins missed the game.

When the reserves start to have big games on offense and defense, as Moore and Smith did, it should worry Ross about losing two of his best special teamers. However, the Texans’ special teams coach is simply thrilled “his guys” are starting to make an impact in other phases of the game.

“We’re excited for any Texans making big plays, of course,” Ross told reporters Dec. 15. “It definitely has a special place for you, especially as a special teams coach when those guys are getting their chances and making the most of their opportunities. You know, I try to stay level-headed and just give them a high five or a pat on the helmet because I want him to go out there and keep playing ball. But man, I was raving.”

Smith had a big game in the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys as he picked off quarterback Dak Prescott twice.

“I would say the only thing is my dry sense of humor, I walked up to him and said, ‘Don’t forget about us now. Please come back and play on special teams and stay hungry with that Texans special teams attitude,'” Ross said.

Ross was also impressed with Moore’s game. The 6-1, 200-pound wideout caught 10 passes for 124 yards on offense, but was pivotal in downing punter Cam Johnston’s punt inside the 1-yard line with 8:01 to go and Houston leading 23-20. The poor field position for Dallas led to Prescott throwing his second interception to Smith, and giving the Texans first-and-goal at the Dallas 4-yard line.

Said Ross: “Anytime guys like that go make plays, great, they are coming back. Like Chris Moore. How about that game on offense? Coming back, gloves off, put him right in the mud going running down on what ended up being a critical downing of a punt. Need to continue to have that throughout the entire core unit.”

The Texans will need to rely on Smith and Moore to have big games in special teams and the other phases again as the injury situation remains the same for Houston heading into Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

