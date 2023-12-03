Texans snip Broncos’ streak as Jimmie Ward seals win with pick
The Denver Broncos were trying to extend their winning streak to six. The Houston Texans were looking to keep their magic ride rolling.
Jimmie Ward made a pick of a late Russell Wilson pass on Sunday at NRG Stadium and the Texans held on for a 22-17 victory.
The victory bumped Houston to 7-5 while Denver fell to 6-6.
JIMMIE WARD. GAME OVER. pic.twitter.com/t4wkBvspZ2
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2023
Texans pick it to win it. Wild finish here in Houston. pic.twitter.com/o5U0X79Nij
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 3, 2023