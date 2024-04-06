New Texans slot corner Myles Bryant’ contract details revealed

Texans general manager Nick Caserio went back in time to find secondary help. The man who put together the roster learned from Bill Belichick and spent nearly two decades in New England.

In 2020, the Patriots took a chance on undrafted free agent Myles Bryant. Four years later, the Texans signed the defender to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with $500,000 guaranteed.

Bryant, 26, will count toward 1.2 million against the salary cap. With Bryant’s contract details revealed, the Texans have $23.9 million in cap space, ninth-most in the league, according to Over the Cap.

Best used as a slot defender, Bryant enjoyed a career year, recording 77 tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception. New England experimented with Bryant playing on the outside, but after Week 5, hut primarily put him in the slot.

Bryant recorded the 12th-most slot coverage snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite the significant snap count, opposing quarterbacks weren’t looking to throw Bryant’s way. He allowed a target every 6.9 coverage snaps, the 11th fewest in the league.

Houston let former slot corner Tavierre Thomas walk this offseason, meaning Bryant will likely back up returning starter Desmond King.

The Texans made multiple one-year signings at cornerback, signing two former top-10 picks in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson. DeMeco Ryan’s defense prioritizes long and lengthy outside defensive backs.

Houston made several moves on the defensive side of the ball. The unit ranked slightly above average a season ago, but as they attempt to elevate to contender status, they will need the defense to be up to par with the offense.

Last season, the Texans allowed the 10th most passing yards and sixth highest per attempt average. Houston and Philadelphia tied for the league lead in defensive pass interference calls, but the Texans hope the new signings can improve the pass defense.

