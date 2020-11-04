Texans slip to No. 28 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans got worse over their bye week.

So says Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire in the latest NFL power rankings. The Texans slipped from No. 25 to No. 28 in the power rankings, and a large part of it has to do with their inactivity at the trade deadline.

As the trade deadline approaches this Tuesday, the question facing the Houston Texans is this: Will the last one to leave please turn out the lights? We walked through the case for the Texans being sellers at the trade deadline a week ago, but all of the factors in place remain given that Houston was on a bye week this week. They are in the basement of the AFC South and looking around both the division and the conference, there is not a serious case to be made that this roster can contend for a playoff spot given their current record. If you are still trying to remain positive, consider this:

NFL records 2009-2019 matched with the percentage of the time a team would have made the NFL's new 14-team playoff. Tossed out ties. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/24qPwqVheN — Virtual Bubble Justo (Day 236) (@JuMosq) September 15, 2020





Not once in the last decade has a team that started 1-6 being in position to make the playoffs, even given the expansion of postseason teams. Now couple that with what faces Houston this offseason, namely a severe lack of draft capital, and it is time to make some moves. We’ll have to watch and see who is left in Houston come Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not budge any as they stayed put at No. 31. The Indianapolis Colts improved from No. 10 to No. 9. The Tennessee Titans fell from No. 7 to No. 5.