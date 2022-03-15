The Texans are re-signing center Justin Britt to a two-year, $9 million deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Britt, 30, signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans a year ago. He played 11 games last season, missing time on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Britt spent his first six seasons with the Seahawks.

He missed only one game his first five seasons before a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the 2019 season. Britt played only eight games in 2019 and remained a free agent all of 2020.

Texans re-signing Justin Britt to a two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk