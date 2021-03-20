Texans signing Jordan Jenkins

The Texans continued stockpiling free agents on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $6 million and that Jenkins has a chance to push that total to $8 million.

Jenkins was a 2016 third-round pick of the Jets who re-signed with the team after hitting free agency last year. Jenkins had 15 sacks and 28 quarterback hits over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but slipped to two sacks and six quarterback hits in 12 games last season.

The Texans have been the busiest team in the league this offseason as they’ve added close to 30 players via free agency and trades in General Manager Nick Caserio’s bid to remodel the team in his first year on the job.

