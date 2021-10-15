Texans signing Jeff Driskel to active roster

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Texans called up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as a game-day promotion the past three weeks, twice as a standard promotion and once as a COVID-19 replacement. But with Driskel out of standard promotions, the Texans had to make a move to get him on the game-day roster this week.

The Texans are signing Driskel to the active roster, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Driskel will continue to backup Davis Mills until Tyrod Taylor returns from injured reserve.

Driskel has not played a snap this season.

He is a career backup who has started nine games in three seasons with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos, teams that have gone 1-8 in the games he started.

In three seasons, Driskel has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

