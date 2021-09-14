Needing some help on their defensive front, the Texans are bringing back a familiar face.

Per Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, Houston is signing defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off New Orleans’ practice squad.

Johnson spent the 2021 offseason program and training camp with the Texans, but the club cut him when reducing its roster to 53 players. He signed with the Saints’ practice squad on Sept. 6.

But, Wilson reports, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is set to go on injured reserve with an ankle injury that requires surgery. He’s slated to be out for six to eight weeks.

So the Texans are bringing back Johnson, who started all 16 games for the Vikings last season. He recorded 44 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

A Vikings fourth-round pick in 2017, Johnson has appeared in 53 games with 20 starts. He has 5.5 career sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Texans signing Jaleel Johnson off Saints practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk