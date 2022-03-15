The Texans re-signed center Justin Britt earlier Monday. They since have added veteran offensive guard A.J. Cann, agreeing to a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $4.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Cann, 30, played only four games last season, missing time with an injury to his medial collateral ligament.

Cann spent his first seven seasons with the Jaguars after they made him a third-round choice in 2015.

He appeared in 95 games with 94 starts in his time with Jacksonville.

Texans signing A.J. Cann to a two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk