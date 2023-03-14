Texans signing ex-Broncos RB Mike Boone to 2-year contract

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone on a two-year, $3.1 million contract, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson.

After spending the first three years of his career as a depth running back and special teams ace with the Minnesota Vikings, Boone signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in 2021, reuniting with general manager George Paton.

Boone struggled with injuries during his two years in Denver, missing nine games in 2021 and eight games in 2022. He was productive when healthy, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, but the Broncos were ready to move on this offseason.

Boone totaled 255 yards from scrimmage in 17 games in Denver and played 150 snaps on special teams. Boone served as the Broncos’ RB3, and he will likely have a similar role in Houston. Boone’s replacement in Denver might not yet be on the roster.

