Texans re-signing Desmond King

Cornerback Desmond King is going to be back with the Texans for the 2022 season.

King’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client is remaining with Houston. It’s a two-year, $7 million with $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

King signed with the Texans last March and made 12 starts for them during the regular season. He had 93 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble while also averaging 9.1 yards per punt return.

The Texans have also agreed to new deals with defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Christian Kirksey, wide receiver Chris Conley, quarterback Jeff Driskel, tight end Pharaoh Brown, center Justin Britt, safety Terrence Brooks, wide receiver Chris Moore, and tight end Antony Auclair in recent days.

