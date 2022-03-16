The Texans are signing running back Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year, $3.3 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He joins a depth chart that currently has Rex Burkhead, Scottie Phillips and Darius Anderson.

Ogunbowale, 27, went to training camp with the Texans in 2017 and spent some time on their practice squad that season. He has played games for Washington, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

In 51 career games, Ogunbowale has 144 touches for 753 yards and four touchdowns.

Texans signing Dare Ogunbowale to two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk