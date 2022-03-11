Texans signing Christian Kirksey to two-year extension

Houston is keeping around one of its key defensive pending free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract extension.

Kirksey signed a one-year deal with Houston last March that was set to expire with the new league year next week.

He appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for Houston in 2021, serving as the team’s defensive signal-caller. Kirksey finished the year with 93 total tackles, also recording an interception, eight passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Kirksey was a Browns third-round pick back in 2014 and spent his first six seasons with the franchise. He then signed with Green Bay in 2020 but was released after just one season of the two-year deal.

