Texans signing 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans may not be done adding former San Francisco 49ers defenders to play for new coach DeMeco Ryans.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans are “expected” to sign San Francisco safety Jimmy Ward. However, Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV confirmed the Texans are singing Ward. The move can’t be official until March 15 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time, the start of the new league year.

Ward has been with the 49ers since they selected him as a first-round pick in 2014. The 5-11, 195-pound defensive back played 12 games for the 49ers last season, starting in five of them, and collected 50 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and three interceptions.

The former Northern Illinois product has also been in San Francisco throughout the entire development of Ryans as a coach. If there is anyone who knows the type of system, responsibilities, and attitude that Ryans wants to instill in Houston’s defense, it is Ward.

More Texans defense!

