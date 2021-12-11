Texans sign WR Phillip Dorsett to active roster along with 4 other moves

The Houston Texans have signed Phillip Dorsett to the active roster after signing the former Indianapolis Colts first-round pick to the practice squad a week ago.

Dorsett spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, providing a catch for three yards on two targets through three games with both squads.

With the open practice squad spot, the Texans used it to sign back rookie receiver Damon Hazelton.

The Texans also placed running back Jaylen Samuels on the COVID-19 reserve.

Houston also designated defensive back Grayland Arnold and defensive lineman Chris Smith as their two standard practice squad elevations for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.