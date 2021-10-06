Texans sign WR Davion Davis off Browns practice squad

As has been discussed, the Cleveland Browns roster will likely be in a state of constant flux throughout the 2021 NFL season. General manager Andrew Berry is always on the lookout for ways to improve his roster and give his team as many advantages as possible.

For example, the Browns added a big receiver to their practice squad this week, perhaps to help prepare them for facing Los Angeles Chargers 6’4″ receiver Mike Williams.

A problem for Cleveland is that other team’s general managers are doing the same thing. With the Browns quality roster and winning record, other teams will continue to monitor Cleveland’s moves and available players.

One such move just took place as the Houston Texans signed wide receiver Davion Davis off the Browns practice squad. Davis was a free agent most of the offseason before being scooped up by Berry. He had to serve a two-game suspension to start the season, then the team waived him before bringing him back to the practice squad.

With the Texans adding him to their roster this week, it is a slight surprise that they (or another team) didn’t just claim Davis when the Browns waived him. Davis did have a choice whether to sign with the Texans or stay on the Cleveland practice squad and took the chance to make an impact on their 53-man roster.