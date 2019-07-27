Texans sign Tyvis Powell, B.J. Bello

With safety Justin Reid on the non-football injury list, the Texans signed free agent Tyvis Powell on Saturday.

Powell, 25, has played 18 games with one start in his career with the Seahawks, 49ers, Colts and Browns. He has 14 career tackles and a forced fumble.

The Texans also signed linebacker B.J. Bello, who has played 19 games the past two seasons.

Houston waived receiver Isaac Whitney with an injury designation. He has a wrist injury. It also cut safety A.J. Hendy, who wore a sling to practice Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.