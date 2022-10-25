Tyron Johnson is going back to where his pro career began.

The free-agent receiver is signing with the Texans, according to multiple reports.

Johnson was most recently with the Raiders, appearing in a pair of games for the team this year. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener and returned a punt in the team’s Week Four victory over Denver.

Johnson’s most productive year came for the Chargers in 2020, when he caught 20 passes for 398 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games.

Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2019 but was cut at the start of the regular season. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad in September but was released shortly after.

Texans to sign Tyron Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk