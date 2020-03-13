The Texans tendered Dylan Cole as a restricted free agent this week and they’re set to bring back another member of the linebacking corps as well.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will re-sign Tyrell Adams. It’s a one-year deal and no financial terms have been disclosed.

Adams had a stint with the Texans in October 2018, went to the 49ers after being released from injured reserve and then returned to Houston that December as a waiver claim. He opened last season on the practice squad, but made it up to the active roster in late September.

Adams has appeared in nine regular season games and three playoff games for the Texans over the last two seasons. He has 16 tackles and a forced fumble in the regular season appearances.

Texans to re-sign Tyrell Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk