Texans will sign Tim Boyle to their practice squad

The Texans are signing free agent quarterback Tim Boyle to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. Boyle worked out for the team Tuesday.

The move does not bode well for the return of C.J. Stroud, who has been out since being diagnosed with a concussion against the Jets nine days ago. He remains in concussion protocol, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday.

Case Keenum started Sunday against the Titans in Stroud's stead, with Davis Mills as his backup.

The Texans put in a waiver claim for quarterback Nathan Rourke, who instead went to the Patriots off waivers.

Boyle, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Kentucky, has played for the Packers, Lions, Bears and Jets.

He started two games for the Jets this season and played in another, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 360 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions for a 56.2 passer rating. The Jets went 0-2 in his starts.