Texans tight end Antony Auclair will be staying in Houston.

Auclair has re-signed with the Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The well-traveled Auclair is from Quebec, played his college football in Canada and was drafted by the CFL, but the Buccaneers liked him enough to give him a contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he spent four years in Tampa Bay. He then signed with the Texans last year and played in 16 games with 13 starts on offense, primarily as a blocking tight end.

Auclair is also a solid special teams contributor, and coach Lovie Smith has indicated he wants to keep role players from last year’s roster.

Texans re-sign tight end Antony Auclair originally appeared on Pro Football Talk