Texans sign three undrafted free agents

The Texans had a five-player draft class this year and they added three undrafted rookies to the roster on Friday.

Two of the players were teammates in college and they won’t have to change states to kick off their professional careers. Carson Green and Ryan McCollum were part of the same offensive line at Texas A&M.

Green started 40 games for the Aggies, including 10 at right tackle during the 2020 season. McCollum started all of those games at center and he made 24 starts over the course of his time in College Station.

Wide receiver Damon Hazelton rounds out the trio of new Texans. He had 30 catches for 397 yards and a touchdown at Missouri last season.

