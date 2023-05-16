Texans sign third-round pick Tank Dell

Wide receiver Tank Dell has signed his first NFL contract.

Agent David Canter announced that his client has signed with the Texans. The third-round pick will be under contract to Houston for four years and is set to make over $5.8 million over the life of the deal.

Dell caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three seasons at Houston. He also returned a punt for a touchdown during the 2022 season and averaged 18.3 yards as a kickoff returner.

The Texans have signed five other picks and still need to reach deals with first-round picks C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson as well as fourth-round choice Dylan Horton.

