Texans sign third-round linebacker Christian Harris

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
  • Christian Harris
  • Lovie Smith
    Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have signed the last of their nine 2022 NFL draft picks.

The Texans announced Thursday the signing of third-round linebacker Christian Harris, which completes the club’s endeavor to get all of their draft picks under contract before training camp.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters during rookie minicamp on May 13 that the team thought highly of the former Alabama product and were elated to add him to the defense.

“We like Christian a lot,” Smith said. “We had him ranked high on our board. When you don’t take a player, we thought he would go a little earlier. To have an opportunity to get him in that round when we did, it’s excitement.”

