Texans re-sign TE Pharaoh Brown to 1-year contract

The Houston Texans are keeping their tight end group the same as it was throughout the 2020 season.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are re-signing Pharaoh Brown to a one-year contract worth $2.2 million. The move ensures Houston benefits from the talents of the 6-6, 258-pound tight end for one more season.

On Dec. 24, 2020, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said that football came to Brown naturally.

“In terms of being a football player, football makes sense to him,” Kelly said. “You can ask him to do different things, whether it’s align him away from the formation, align him as a fullback, align him as a tight end in-line, align him as an off the ball tight end. He finds ways to make it work and to excel at it. I’m very pleased with Pharaoh. He does a really good job in both the run game and pass game. He’s just a good football player.”

Brown finished the season with 14 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, nine of which he started.

Coming back to Houston, Brown’s contract includes play-time incentives that allow the opportunity for the former Oregon Duck to earn more than $2.183 million, which was the original-round tender he was given as a restricted free agent.