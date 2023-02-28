Texans re-sign Taylor Stallworth

After finishing last season in Houston, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth will remain in Houston this year as well.

Stallworth agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Texans, agent Brett Tessler announced.

Last year Stallworth started the season with the Chiefs but was cut in December. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he finished the year in Houston.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2018, Stallworth has also played for the Saints and Colts.

