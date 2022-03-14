Texans re-sign safety Terrence Brooks to 1-year contract

The Houston Texans are keeping some continuity on the backend.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have re-signed safety Terrence Brooks to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Brooks played 11 games for the Texans in 2021, starting in three games. The 5-11, 205-pound defensive back produced 21 combined tackles and a pass breakup.

The former Baltimore Raven, Philadelphia Eagle, New York Jet, and New England Patriot sustained a lung contusion on Oct. 17 in the 31-3 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. Brooks stayed overnight in an Indianapolis area hospital for observation.

Brooks played 179 snaps on defense for Houston along with 183 snaps on special teams.