Texans sign rookie OL LaDarius Henderson

The Houston Texans are finalizing deals with their 2024 rookie class before the start of minicamp on Friday and have locked up their last pick for the long haul.

The Texans agreed to terms with Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson on a four-year deal worth $4.1 million deal that includes a $83,716 signing bonus, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson.

Henderson, the Texans’ final selection, should fight for a role on the active roster at either guard position.

A native of Waxahachie, Texas, Henderson began his career at Arizona State before electing to transfer to Ann Arbor last offseason. As the Wolverines’ left tackle, Henderson started 10 of 15 games en route to helping the Big Ten program win its first national championship since 1997.

Surprisingly, Henderson’s final collegiate game was played at NRG Stadium. It could be where he plays his first NFL game should the schedule favor Houston hosting the season opener at home once released next week.

“We think Henderson can probably play inside, with the ability to bump out the tackle, like we talked about a little bit, tackle-centric and tackle-focused,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said following the draft. “We’ll see how it goes in the course of the spring, and then once we get in training camp, for sure.”

Henderson comes with ample experience between his time with the Sun Devils and Wolverines. He also was essential in helping both teams stabilize their rushing attack and should offer similar production up the middle in Houston.

The Texans have agreed to terms with six of their nine draft selections. Second-round picks Kamari Lassiter and Blake Fisher, plus third-round pick Calen Bullock remain unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire