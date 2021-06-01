Texans sign Rex Burkhead

The Texans are adding another ex-Patriot to their roster.

Veteran running back Rex Burkhead has signed with the Texans, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio previously worked in New England and has brought in several former Patriots this offseason, including wide receiver Donte Moncrief, tackle Marcus Cannon, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks and defensive end Derek Rivers.

The 30-year-old Burkhead has played the last four years for the Patriots. Last year he had 67 carries for 274 yards and 25 catches for 192 yards. He has always been a significant contributor on special teams, and if he’s going to make the Texans’ roster, that will be a part of his role in Houston as well.

Burkhead is the third well-known addition the Texans have made at running back this offseason, following Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay.

