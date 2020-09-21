Texans sign receivers Dwayne Harris, Devin Smith to practice squad

The Houston Texans are adding to their receiving corps, at least through the practice squad.

The team announced Monday they have signed veteran wideouts Dwayne Harris and Devin Smith to the practice squad.

Smith was last seen with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. The former 2015 New York Jets second-round pick caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. However, the renaissance was not to be as Smith was limited to four games, two of which he started.

Harris played with the Oakland Raiders for the past two seasons. The former 2011 Dallas Cowboys sixth-round pick played in three games for the Raiders last year. A special teams ace and returner, Harris has a 10.1 punt return average for his career and a 25.8 kickoff return average. Harris has also caught 77 passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns in his 106 career games with the Cowboys, Raiders, and New York Giants.

Receiver Will Fuller was limited with a hamstring issue in the 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That the Texans are signing receivers indicates there could be a situation brewing that will be clearer when the injury report releases on Wednesday.