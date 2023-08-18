Texans sign RB Larry Rountree

Former Chargers running back Larry Rountree has found a new home.

The Texans announced Rountree's signing on Friday afternoon. Guard Keaton Sutherland was waived in a corresponding move.

Rountree was a Chargers sixth-round pick in 2021 and he appeared in 16 regular season games for the team over the last two seasons. The Chargers waived him earlier this week.

Rountree has 49 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in those appearances. He took part in January's playoff loss to the Jaguars, but did not touch the ball.

Dameon Pierce heads up the running back group in Houston. Rountree joins Devin Singletary, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, and Gerrid Dokes on the depth chart behind him.