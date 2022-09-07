Texans sign RB Gerrid Doaks, release FB Paul Quessenberry
The Houston Texans have altered their roster as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time to kickoff the 2022 regular season.
Houston signed Gerrid Doaks after having a visit with the running back on Sept. 7.
The Miami Dolphins picked Doaks in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL draft from Cincinnati. The 5-11, 228-pound running back spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad, signed a reserve/future contract with the team at the end of the 2021 campaign, and was waived at the end of the 2022 preseason as the team finalized its 53-man rostser.
To make room for Doaks, the Texans cut fullback Paul Quessenberry, who was part of the Texans’ commitment to utilize the position in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s run-heavy scheme. However, undrafted rookie Troy Hairston won the job.