Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of 4 roster moves

The Houston Texans are giving Jeff Driskel a promotion.

The Texans signed the quarterback off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former San Francisco 49ers 2016 sixth-round pick went 4-6 for 38 yards and a touchdown while carrying seven times for 36 yards in the 27-23 close loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

The Texans also signed wideout D.J. Montgomery to the practice squad. The former Cleveland Browns 2019 undrafted free agent has not been with an organization since the Indianapolis Colts cut him on Aug. 22, the second wave of preseason cuts.

Houston also placed receiver Jalen Camp on the practice squad/injured list.

The Texans put offensive lineman Jordan Steckler on the practice squad/designated to return list.

