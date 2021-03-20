Texans sign Phillip Lindsay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Texans have added another running back.

This time it’s Phillip Lindsay, who signed a one-year contract after the Broncos let him hit free agency.

Lindsay joins a crowded backfield in Houston, where he’ll share time with David Johnson and Mark Ingram. At a time when many NFL teams are recognizing that running backs are easily replaceable, the Texans have three well-known names at the position.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Lindsay became a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2018 but had his least productive season in 2020, carrying just 118 times for 502 yards.

Texans sign Phillip Lindsay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Falcons sign Brandon Copeland

    Linebacker Brandon Copeland is headed to Atlanta. The Falcons announced that they have signed Copeland to a one-year contract on Friday. They also announced their previously reported deal with safety Erik Harris. Copeland signed with the Patriots last offseason and started four of the team’s first six games before going on injured reserve with a [more]

  • Anthony Harris contract with the Eagles will pay him $5 million in 2021

    The Eagles signed Anthony Harris to a one-year deal on Friday and he'll make $5 million in cash per Ian Rapoport.

  • Lions agree to new long-term contract with DT Michael Brockers

    Lions agree to new long-term contract with DT Michael Brockers

  • Schefter: Seahawks retain RB Chris Carson on a three-year contract

    Carson will remain in Seattle after signing a new contract. The third year is voidable, but he should be a member of the Seahawks for at least the next two seasons.

  • Urban Meyer likes where Jags’ CB group is after free agent additions

    The Jaguars coach is happy with the moves the team made in the secondary, specifically at the cornerback position.

  • Texans trade for Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley

    The Houston Texans have traded for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finely.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Jets sign WR Keelan Cole and OL Dan Feeney

    The Jets have reportedly inked WR Keelan Cole and OL Dan Feeney to one-year contract on Thursday. Feeney has started every game since 2018, but he figures to give the Jets depth and versatility in the trenches. The former Charger has started 57 of his 63 career games and has logged time at left guard and center. Feeney allowed four sacks, committed two penalties and registered a 48.2 Pro Football Focus grade last season. Cole has been a solid contributor for the Jaguars over the past four years. He put in his best season in 2020, catching 55 receptions for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll turn 28 in April.

  • Notre Dame’s All-Michigan Team

    With the verbal commitment from Traverse City, Mich., four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham on St. Patrick’s Day, Notre Dame in 2022 could sign more than one player from the Wolverine State for the first time since 2016, when the defensive end trio of Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji all joined.

  • Kenny Golladay is looking for $18.5 million per year

    The Bears reportedly offered receiver Kenny Golladay a contract in the range of $11 million to $12 million per year. That wasn’t nearly enough to get a deal done. Per a league source, Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year. That’s well below the top [more]

  • Instant analysis of Dan Feeney signing with the Jets

    The Jets didn't sign the best offensive linemen on the market but got a serviceable backup with starting experience in Dan Feeney.

  • George Paton: We want competition at QB, we aren’t going to force it

    The Broncos held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the moves that they’ve made so far in free agency as well as one area that still needs to be addressed. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said earlier this month that the team wants to have competition for Drew Lock at quarterback, but there has [more]

  • Will lawsuits impact Deshaun Watson’s trade market?

    When only one lawsuit was filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the G.M. of a team not in the hunt for the player privately asked PFT whether a franchise can trade for Watson in the immediate aftermath of the claim. The disclosure by lawyer Tony Buzbee that three more women will be filing assault claims [more]

  • Free agent OL Lane Taylor visiting 49ers for medical check

    The free agent Packers OL is headed to San Francisco for a medical check on his knee.

  • Vikings forfeit 7th-round pick due to salary cap violation

    The Minnesota Vikings will have one less pick in the 2021 NFL draft because of a salary cap violation

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Damian Lillard's 50-point night leads Blazers to dynamite comeback over Pelicans

    Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.