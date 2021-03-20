The Texans have added another running back.

This time it’s Phillip Lindsay, who signed a one-year contract after the Broncos let him hit free agency.

Lindsay joins a crowded backfield in Houston, where he’ll share time with David Johnson and Mark Ingram. At a time when many NFL teams are recognizing that running backs are easily replaceable, the Texans have three well-known names at the position.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Lindsay became a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2018 but had his least productive season in 2020, carrying just 118 times for 502 yards.

Texans sign Phillip Lindsay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk