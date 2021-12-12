Texans sign Phillip Dorsett to active roster

The Texans signed receiver Phillip Dorsett to the active roster Saturday.

Dorsett has appeared in three games this season, two with Seattle and one with Jacksonville. He has one catch for 3 yards in 19 offensive snaps.

Since the Colts made Dorsett a first-round choice in 2015, he has 125 receptions for 1,637 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Texans also announced they elevated safety Grayland Arnold and defensive end Chris Smith from their practice squad. Arnold recently was released from the Eagles’ practice squad.

Smith made his season debut last week, playing 21 defensive snaps and one on special teams. In eight seasons, he has 72 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

The Texans also re-signed wide receiver Damon Hazelton to the practice squad after cutting him earlier this week. They placed practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels on the COVID-19 reserve list.

