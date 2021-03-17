The Texans are holding onto free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Brown was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but signed a one-year deal to remain with the Texans. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the deal is worth $2.2 million.

Brown saw his first NFL action with the Raiders in 2017 and played nine games for the Browns in 2019 before moving on to Houston last year. He played 271 offensive snaps over 13 games and caught 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Texans.

Houston also has Jordan Akins, Darren Fells, Kahale Warring, and tight end Paul Quessenberry on the roster at tight end.

Texans re-sign Pharaoh Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk