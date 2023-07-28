Texans sign OT George Fant to 1-year contract

The Houston Texans are shoring up their tackle depth as fourth-year Charlie Heck works his way off the physically unable to perform list.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have signed former New York Jets tackle George Fant to a one-year contract worth $4 million.

Fant spent the last three seasons with the Jets, starting in 36 of 37 contests. A knee injury took a chunk out of Fant’s 2022 campaign and relegated it to seven of eight games started.

The former Western Kentucky product began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Fant had 46 activations for the Seahawks in that span, starting in 24 games.

