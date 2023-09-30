Texans sign OT Austin Deculus to active roster among other Week 4 transactions

The Houston Texans have made a bevy of moves as they get ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans signed tackle Austin Deculus and defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Houston also declared tackle Geron Christian and center Jimmy Morrissey as their two standard elevations from the practice squad. Following Week 4, both Christian and Morrissey will have two additional standard elevations the Texans can use before needing to sign them to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Texans also released safety DeAndre Carter-Houston from the active roster while signing defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad.

