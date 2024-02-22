Texans re-sign OG Dieter Eiselen and CB D’Angelo Ross

The Houston Texans retained two internal free agents Wednesday.

The team announced it re-signed offensive guard Dieter Eiselen, while KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Houston also gave cornerback D’Angelo Ross a new deal. Eiselen was scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent, while Ross would have been a restricted free agent.

According to Wilson, Eiselen signed a two-year, $2.095 million extension that included a $10,000 signing bonus and non-guaranteed base salaries of $985,000 and $1.1 million. It’s unclear what deal Ross signed.

Eiselen joined the Texans in 2023 after three years with the Chicago Bears. played in 10 games this past season. Ross appeared in 13 games for Houston this past season – almost exclusively on special teams. He tallied eight tackles on special teams in 2023.

Both are expected to remain reserve players for the Texans in 2024. Houston has a lot of internal free agents, though, they recently kept long snapper Jon Weeks

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire