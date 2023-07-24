Texans sign No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud with fully guaranteed signing bonus

The Houston Texans have their quarterback signed, sealed and delivered. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud signed his contract on Monday.

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after a stellar career at Ohio State. He will earn $36.2 million over four years, with a club option for a fifth season.

The Texans fully guaranteed Stroud’s $23.3 million signing bonus. That’s a sign of incredible confidence from the Texans regime in advance of Stroud taking the field.

Texans training camp begins Wednesday, July 26th. Stroud is expected to win the starting QB job from holdover Davis Mills.

