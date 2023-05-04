Texans to re-sign Neville Hewitt

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is returning to the Texans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hewitt is re-signing with Houston. It is a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed.

Hewitt signed with the Texans in 2021 and signed a one-year deal to remain with the team last offseason. He started five of the 17 games he played during his first season with the team and appeared exclusively in a reserve role last year.

Over those 31 games, Hewitt has 74 tackles and a forced fumble. He had 354 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over six seasons with the Jets and Dolphins before coming to Houston.

