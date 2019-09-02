Texans to sign Logan Paulsen

Tight end Logan Paulsen didn’t make the 53-man roster in Atlanta over the weekend, but he has found a new spot for the 2019 season.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are signing Paulsen. A corresponding move isn’t known at this point, but Wilson reports the team is expected to place a couple of players on injured reserve.

Paulsen appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season and has also played for the 49ers, Bears and Washington over a career that started in 2010. Paulsen has stuck around the league because of his skill as a blocker and also has 91 career catches for 907 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jordan Akins, Jordan Thomas, Darren Fells, Jerell Adams and third-round pick Kahale Warring are currently on the Texans roster at tight end.