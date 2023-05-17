Texans sign LB Ian Swenson, release LB Jermaine Carter

The Houston Texans have shuffled one linebacker for another on their 90-man offseason roster.

The Texans announced they signed linebacker Ian Swenson. The former Connecticut product generated 169 combined tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through his 30 career games with the Huskies from 2017-21.

Houston terminated the contract with vested veteran Jermaine Carter. The 28-year-old had not been on the Texans long as they signed Carter on May 8. The former Carolina Panthers 2018 fifth-round pick stayed with the team through the 2021 campaign. In 2022, Carter spent the offseason and training camp on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster, but was released at the end of preseason. Throughout the regular season, Carter was on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and active roster, appearing in seven games with one start.

